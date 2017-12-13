Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Synaptics In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Mass Production Begins With 'Top 5 OEM'

 
13 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Synaptics In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Mass Production Begins With 'Top 5 OEM'

Highlights

  • Claimed to be faster than alternatives like facial recognition
  • Synaptics says it has started mass production with a “top 5 OEM”
  • New sensors said to be as fast as the current FS9100 range on Galaxy S8

Synaptics, the California-based mobile component manufacturer, announced the mass production of its optical in-display fingerprint sensors on Tuesday with a "top five OEM". Synaptics will hold a live demo for the technology on a "full-production, soon to announced Tier 1 customer phone" at CES 2018 next month. For now, it remains uncertain which company Synaptics has partnered with.

The new Synaptics Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensors are developed for smartphones with "infinity displays", referring to the taller-than-usual 18:9 aspect ratio that's being more commonly used by mobile manufacturers in the past year. Synaptics claims that its Clear ID FS9500 range of in-display fingerprint sensors will be faster than biometric alternatives like 3D facial recognition.

The new Clear ID sensors will work exclusively with OLED displays. Synaptics says that the sensor can work under layers up to 1.5 mm thick, including a screen protector, the cover glass and the actual OLED screen. The manufacturer also claims that the new Clear ID FS9500 range will be as efficient as the current Clear ID FS9100 used on the Samsung Galaxy S8. It works with wet, dry, and cold fingers, Synaptic said.

We had previously reported, in February this year, that Synaptics was ready to start supplying "on-screen fingerprint sensors" to smartphone vendors globally. With Tuesday's announcement, Synaptics has revealed it is also working with one of the "top 5 OEM" in the market. As we mentioned, this statement is rather vague - as per IDC, in Q3 2017, the top 5 OEMs in terms of shipments were Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. It is probably on the Android manufacturers on that list.

"Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself," said Kevin Barber, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics. "Synaptics' Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market."

The new in-display fingerprint sensors have Synaptics' proprietary SentryPoint security technology. SentryPoint offers a wide range of authentication features like Quantum Matcher for adaptive fingerprint template matching and authentication; PurePrint anti-spoof technology to examine fingerprint images; and SecureLink which combines support for TLS protocol with ECC authentication and AES encryption.

In June this year, Qualcomm in partnership with Vivo had demoed a similar technology called Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution. Currently, this technology is in the prototyping phase and no Vivo smartphone has it yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, CES 2018, In Display Fingerprint Sensor, Mobiles, Synaptics Fingerprint Sensor
Panasonic Eluga I9 With 13-Megapixel Camera, Seflie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Jio Additional Data Offers: How Much Extra Data You Get With Samsung, Xiaomi, Moto, Nokia, Vivo, Oppo and Other Smartphones
Synaptics In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Mass Production Begins With 'Top 5 OEM'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. LG V30+ With 6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Get Limited Period Discounts on Amazon India
  3. Airtel 4G Hotspot Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 999
  4. Flipkart Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Announced: These Are the Top Deals
  5. Paytm Mall 2017 Grand Finale Sale Offers Include iPhone X Cashback & More
  6. LG V30+ With Dual Rear Cameras, FullVision Display Launched in India
  7. Idea Rs. 398 Plan Now Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 70 Days
  8. Idea Rs. 309 Plan Offers 1GB Data Per Day, Free Roaming Calls
  9. WhatsApp Web Said to Be Getting Two Features With New Update
  10. Misfit Vapor Fitness Smartwatch Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.