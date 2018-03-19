Sunil Nayyar Becomes First Indian MD of Sony India

Sony India on Monday announced the appointment of Sunil Nayyar as its new Managing Director, a first for an Indian.

Nayyar's term as Managing Director of the company will take effect from April 1, Sony India said in a statement.

"Being one of the most recognised consumer electronics brand, it is an exciting time to lead the company's direction in India," Nayyar said on his appointment.

Nayyar replaces Kenichiro Hibi, who has now been appointed as President for Sony Brazil also with effect from April 1.

Hibi held the position as Managing Director of Sony India for six years from 2012 till 2018.

At Sony India, Nayyar held the position of Sales Head from April 2006 till April 2015 prior to moving to Sony North America as head of Retail Experience, a position which he held from May 2015 till March 2018.

Nayyar started his stint at Sony in 1995, as part of Sony Gulf's sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and several other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"In this time of transition, I look forward for an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthening Sony's presence in India," Nayyar said after being appointed as Sony India's Managing Director.