Transsion Holdings-backed Spice Devices on Wednesday launched the F311 as its first smartphone running Android Oreo (Go edition). The Android Go handset features a 'Full View' display and sports a dedicated social share key to attract millennials. Also,there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The handset comes in Black, Rose Gold, and Phantom Red colour options. It sits against Nokia 1, Lava Z50, and Micromax Bharat Go that all are so far the only models that are based on Google's Android Go programme that is designed to offer a smooth smartphone experience even with inferior specifications. Samsung is also in the headlines for preparing its first Android Go model that is expected to hit the Indian market in the coming future. There aren't any formal details, though.

Spice F311 price in India

The Spice F311 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,599. It will be available for purchase through key markets in the country. Furthermore, it will be available with a one-year replacement warranty.

Spice F311 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Spice F311 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5.45-inch (480x960 pixels) Full View IPS full-lamination display with 196ppi of pixel density and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek SoC that has four cores at a clock-speed of 1.1GHz, coupled with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and an f/2.0 aperture, while its front has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. Both sensors are equipped with an autofocus (AF) lens.

For storing content, the Spice F311 has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB) in a hybrid configuration. The handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on boardinclude an ambient light, gravity, and proximity sensors. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that also lets users capture images, answer and record voice calls, off-screen wake-up, and access select applications. It also offers an easy screen unlocking experience that doesn't require any pattern or password to be entered. The smartphone packs a 2400mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 240 hours of standby time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 153x73.55x8.25mm.

"Reiterating our promise to pace up the smartphone adoption, we have joined hands with MediaTek and Google for Android Oreo (Go edition), to deliver high quality devices at the right price point," said Pankaj Madaan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Spice Devices, in a press release while announcing the launch. "Our collaboration has unlocked unprecedented avenues for more evolved, efficient, and above everything else, eclectic product offerings which will deliver better performance on even entry-levelspecifications."