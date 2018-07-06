NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price Cut in India

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price Cut in India

Highlights

  • Xperia XZs is now available at Rs. 29,990
  • Xperia L2 has a new price tag of Rs. 14,990
  • Xperia R1 will retail for Rs. 9,990

Sony Mobile on Friday announced a permanent price cut for three of its smartphones in India - namely, the Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, and the Xperia R1 - with effect from July 6. As per the official release from the Japanese phone maker, the Xperia XZs will now be available for a best buy price of Rs. 29,990 (down from its previous best buy price of Rs. 39,990), the Xperia L2 gets a price tag of Rs. 14,990 (down from its previous best buy price of Rs. 19,990), and the Xperia R1 is now priced in India at Rs. 9,990 (down from its previous best buy price of Rs. 10,990). These prices will be applicable across all offline Sony Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and major electronics stores in the country.

The Sony Xperia XZs is currently available, before the price cut, on Amazon.in for a best buy price of around Rs, 39,990 and the Xperia L2 can be bought for as low as Rs. 20,055. Interestingly enough, the Xperia R1 is already available - with Prime eligibility - at a price tag of Rs. 9,974 on Amazon, which is lower than even the new official pricing.

To recall, the most expensive of the lot that got a price cut, Xperia XZs, was launched in India in April last year. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, paired with an Adreno 510 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 19-megapixel Motion Eye rear camera, with support for 960FPS super slow motion videos, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

As for the Xperia L2, the mid-range smartphone was launched in the country in February this year. It comes with features including a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In terms of camera optics, it bears a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Lastly, the Xperia R1 came to Indian shores in October last year. It features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) TFT display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. It also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZs

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Good build quality, water resistant
  • Vivid display
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • Severe overheating when recording videos
  • Dated design
Read detailed Sony Xperia XZs review
Display5.20-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera19-megapixel
Battery Capacity2900mAh
Further reading: Sony
Uber, Ola Agree to Cap Surge Pricing at 45 Percent of Base Fare in West Bengal
MIT's Cheetah 3 Robot Can Climb, Run, and Jump Without Vision
Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price Cut in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  3. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  4. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  6. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
  7. Asphalt 9: Legends Now Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play
  8. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  10. iPhone 8 Bestselling Smartphone in May, Galaxy S9+ Close Behind: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.