Sony Xperia XZ4, Xperia XA3, Xperia L3 Expected to Be Unveiled on February 25

, 16 January 2019
Photo Credit: Onleaks

Sony Xperia XZ4 will be the company’s new flagship phone

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XZ4 will sport a 6.55-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio
  • The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra is also likely to debut on February 25

Sony was quiet about its new smartphones at the recently concluded CES 2019 tech fair but that is not going to last long. The Japanese manufacturer has started sending out invites for an event on February 25 in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company is expected to showcase its new flagship and mid-range smartphones at the event, including the Xperia XA3 phones and Xperia L3, which were originally speculated to be coming at CES last week. Additionally, a new leak has revealed the design of the aforementioned Sony Xperia XZ4 phone.

As per a report in GizChina, Sony has currently sent out invites for the MWC event to the Russian and Italian tech media outlets. The invite itself doesn't offer any details and just shows the profile of a smartphone, however it is believed that the company will announce the Xperia XZ4, Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 smartphones at the event.

sony invite Sony invite

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sumaho

 

As per previous leaks, Sony Xperia XZ4 will reportedly sport an extra-tall 6.55-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC and will include USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. There will be a 3,900mAh battery on board as well.

A number of third-party case renders of the Xperia XZ4 have also appeared online, seeming to confirm the previous leaks about the extra-tall screen and 21:9 aspect ratio. The dual-camera setup on the back with dual-LED flash as well as the front camera with single-LED flash can also be seen.

Sony Xperia XA3, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch (1080x2160 pixels) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra will feature a 6.5-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, both Sony phones will include the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band and Bluetooth 5.0.

Lastly, the Sony Xperia L3 is likely to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 3,400mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Additionally, the phone is said to be packing a dual camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Sony's February 25 event is scheduled for 8:15am CET (12:45pm IST) and is taking place in Barcelona on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress.

