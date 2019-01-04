NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ4 With Snapdragon 855 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Allegedly Tops AnTuTu

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia XZ4 With Snapdragon 855 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Allegedly Tops AnTuTu

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ MySmartPrice

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights

  • The Sony Xperia XZ4 is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It has been spotted on Geekbench as well as AnTuTu
  • The phone is expected to launch at MWC 2019

Sony Xperia XZ4 is back in the news, with the smartphone claimed to have hit two benchmark sites. An unannounced Sony smartphone with the model number I8134 has allegedly been spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 395,721, which is the highest ever recorded on the benchmarking platform. This smartphone, which is expected to be the Xperia XZ4, has allegedly also been spotted on Geekbench, with a score of 3,497 on the single-core test and 12,801 on the multi-core test.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is set to be the successor to the Xperia XZ3 which debuted at IFA 2018 in August. The Xperia XZ2 currently retails for Rs. 72,990 in India and the XZ3 is yet to make it to our shores. Sony's upcoming Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra are expected to have I3XX and I4XX respectively as their model numbers. Thus it is reasonable to assume that I8XX is the model number of Sony's upcoming flagship smartphone. Sony is expected to launch the Xperia XZ4 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, or even sooner, at CES 2019.

The leaked AnTuTu score of 395,721 is the highest ever recorded on the benchmarking platform, more than what we have seen from Apple's A12 Bionic chipset and Huawei's Kirin 980 SoC. The leaked Geekbench listing also points towards the phone sporting 8GB of RAM and running Android 9.0 Pie. These listings may very well be fake, so these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Past leaks indicate that the Xperia XZ4 will have a notch-less 6.55-inch display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an LED notification light on top of the screen, a USB Type-C port, and the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Back in November, reputed tipster OnLeaks had claimed that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup at the back, which has been corroborated by further leaks.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sony, Xperia, Sony Xperia XZ4, Android
Shobhit Varma Shobhit is always looking for ways to escape reality, be it through books, movies, music, or Formula 1. He cannot understand the world’s obsession with social media and ... More
Asus Announces 4 New Durable Chromebooks Ahead of CES 2019, Including Its First Tablet
Sony Xperia XZ4 With Snapdragon 855 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Allegedly Tops AnTuTu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Apple's iPhone Warning Comes Years Too Late
  4. Huawei Said to Punish Employees for iPhone Tweet Blunder on New Year's Day
  5. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  6. Nokia 9 PureView Price Leaked, January Launch Tipped Again
  7. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  8. Aquaman Swims Past Wonder Woman and $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office
  9. PUBG Mobile Update to Bring Zombies Mode This Month, Report Claims
  10. LG Announces 8K 88-Inch OLED TV and NanoCell Range Ahead of CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.