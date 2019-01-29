NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ4 Specifications Sheet Leaks, Tips More Details Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch

, 29 January 2019
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ MySmartPrice

Highlights

  • The Xperia XZ4 will have a tall display with 21:9 aspect ratio
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The phone has a big 4400mAh battery

Sony's anticipated flagship - the Xperia XZ4 - is expected to break cover at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 next month. While we have a fair idea of what to expect from the new smartphone, a leaked specifications sheet has surfaced online that reveals the entire specification of the Xperia XZ4. Looking at the latest specifications sheet leak, it looks like it has been taken from a Chinese or Taiwanese version of Sony's official website which could have accidentally made it life before the launch of the product.

This leaked specifications sheet shared by SumahoInfo does not mention Xperia XZ4 specifically, but the specifications mentioned here belong to an upcoming high-end device from Sony and match previous leaks of the Xperia XZ4. The specifications sheet points to a 6.5-inch OLED display with a longer 21:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution (1440x3360 pixels). This OLED panel is said to have support for HDR and is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The leaked specifications sheet reveals that storage is expandable via a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 512GB.

Just like its predecessor, the Xperia XZ4 will have IP68 certification making it dust and water resistant. According to this specifications sheet, the Xperia XZ4 will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It also reveals that the Sony XZ4 packs in a 4,400mAh battery and has support for Qnovo Adaptive charging, USB PD as well as Qi wireless charging.

Lastly, the Sony Xperia XZ4 is rumoured to come in a new Deep Purple colour apart from the Black, Silver, and Blue colour options. Price and availability of the Xperia XZ4 are unknown at the moment but we will get those details after the launch at MWC 2019.

Further reading: Sony Xperia XZ4, Sony, MWC, MWC 2019
