Sony Xperia XZ4 May Be the First Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

, 05 December 2018
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Sony Xperia XZ4 is tipped to sport triple rear cameras

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications have been leaked on Weibo
  • It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • If true, it will be the first smartphone to launch with the flagship SoC

Sony launched the Xperia XZ3 series just three months ago at IFA, and leaks of its successor have already started to crop up. After renders and video leak, the Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications have now been leaked. The smartphone is expected to sport triple rear camera setup, a near bezel-less display, and in the renders the smartphone was seen without a 3.5mm audio jack port. However, the latest leak suggests that the Sony Xperia XZ4 will come with 3.5mm audio jack support. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the Xperia XZ4 will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 855 SoC, and if this is true, it may be the first smartphone to launch with the flagship SoC - that is, if it is launched at CES 2019.

Tipster IceUniverse has published specifications of the Sony Xperia XZ4 on his Weibo account, and the tipster claims that the smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ resolution display made by LG with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 SoC. If this is true, then this smartphone will be the first to be powered by the flagship processor recently launched by Qualcomm. Notably, for now, it is uncertain when the smartphone will be launched, and of course that will determine whether it will be the first with the new SoC. If it launches at CES 2019, it may beat others to the punch, but if it launches at MWC 2019, it may have some competition.

The SoC comes with a 5G modem and improved AI performance. Furthermore, the tipster notes that the smartphone will pack 6GB RAM, and 256GB inbuilt storage capacity.

Reiterating previous leaks, the tipster says that the Sony Xperia XZ4 will sport triple sensors (main sensor bearing a 1/2.3-inch size) at the back with OIS support, and a super wide-angle camera in the front. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery, support 3.5mm audio jack, be 8.9mm thick, and have the fingerprint sensor mounted at the side, just like its predecessor. This is different from what the renders suggest, where the 3.5mm jack is absent. In any case, we recommend you take all of it with a grain of salt until official details are out.

