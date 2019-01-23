NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ4 Live Images Leak, Tipping a Tall 21:9 Display

, 23 January 2019
Sony Xperia XZ4 Live Images Leak, Tipping a Tall 21:9 Display

Photo Credit: Sumahoinfo

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XZ4 rumoured to have a tall 21:9 display
  • It could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The Xperia XZ4 could run Android 9 Pie out of the box

Smartphone maker Sony is expected to launch its newest flagship, the Xperia XZ4, at the upcoming MWC 2019. We already know quite a lot about this smartphone thanks to the multiple leaks that have surfaced over the past few months. The very first render leak surfaced late last year which revealed a triple camera setup on the smartphone. It also pointed out to a big 6.5-inch display at the front without a notch.

New leaks of the device are real-life images of the smartphone and is not a render like the previous leak. Looking at the images, it looks like the Xperia XZ4 has a really long display. This also confirms previous rumours about a tall display on the device. Phone displays have grown in size but the panel on the Sony Xperia XZ4 is said to be longer than usual, touting a 21:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is quite rare and the Xperia XZ4 will be among the first few devices to sport this resolution, if the rumours are correct.

The pictures aren't high quality and as a result, it is hard to talk about the UI the smartphone is running. But looking at the pill-shaped button at the bottom of the display we can say that the smartphone is running Android Pie and has gesture navigation. The UI also shows a see-through bar on the right side of the screen. This looks similar to the side sensor function on the Xperia XZ3.

A few other rumours also point to the Xperia XZ4 being powered by a Snapdragon 855, making it one of the first smartphones to sport the flagship processor. This SoC is said to have a 5G modem and improved AI performance. The smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Xperia XZ4 is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery, retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, and sport a fingerprint scanner on the side just like the Xperia XZ3. We can expect the smartphone to break cover at MWC 2019 alongside the Xperia XA3 and the Xperia L3.

Comments

Sony, Sony Xperia, Sony Xperia XZ4
Sony Xperia XZ4 Live Images Leak, Tipping a Tall 21:9 Display
