Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact Specifications, Renders Leaked

, 07 December 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact Specifications, Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/CompeRaja

Sony Xperia XZ4 renders suggest it will pack a USB Type-C port

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact is tipped to sport a 5-inch display
  • Renders suggest it will sport dual front speakers, 3.5mm jack
  • The smartphone is seen sporting single front and back cameras

Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to go official soon, and the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, and sport a triple rear camera setup. In a fresh leak, the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact has now surfaced, and it is seen sporting significant bezels on the top and bottom edge of the display, a single rear camera setup, a glossy back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The latest leak details few specifications of the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact as well, indicating that the smartphone will also launch soon, likely alongside the Sony Xperia XZ4.

Leaked Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact CAD-based renders and 360 degree video show the smartphone in a bulkier frame, as compared to the Xperia XZ4 which is more sleek and thin at least in the renders that have leaked before.

The Xperia XZ4 Compact has dual front-facing speakers, and the Sony logo is integrated at the bottom portion of the display, while the top bezel houses the front camera, flash, and all the other necessary sensors.


Coming to the edges, the top edge houses the 3.5mm audio jack, the bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port, the right edge is where the volume buttons, the fingerprint sensor and the power button reside, and the left edge is where is SIM Tray sits. The back of the device is seen sporting a glossy glass finish, with a single rear camera with flash support sitting on the top edge

In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact is tipped to sport a smaller 5-inch display, while the Xperia XZ4 has been tipped to sport a 6.55-inch display. It is also tipped that the smaller variant will sport 139.9x66.5x9.3mm dimensions.

As mentioned, the Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to sport triple rear cameras, near bezel-less display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and it may be the first to be powered by the Qualcomm chipset if Sony decides to launch it at CES 2019 in January.

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact Specifications, Sony
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact Specifications, Renders Leaked
