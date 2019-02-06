Technology News

Sony Xperia XZ4 to Sport 'CinemaWide' Display, Trademark Filing Tips

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia XZ4 to Sport 'CinemaWide' Display, Trademark Filing Tips

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ MySmartPrice

The Sony Xperia XZ4’s CinemaWide display will reportedly have a 21:9 aspect ratio

Highlights

  • The Sony Xperia XZ4 has allegedly received TENAA certification
  • It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The upcoming smartphone might be launched in three colour options

Sony's upcoming Xperia XZ4 flagship has long been rumoured to sport a tall display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a more immersive visual experience. A trademark granted to Sony earlier this month suggests that the Sony Xperia XZ4's display might be marketed as “CinemaWide”. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone has reportedly been certified by TENAA, serving as an indication that the Sony Xperia XZ4 is nearing its official launch. The alleged listing on the TENAA database also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone such as its display size, resolution, processor, memory configuration, and colour options among others. However, we urge readers to take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt as we were not able to independently verify it. 

Spotted by LetsGoDigital, the CinemaWide trademark granted to Sony by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) covers 'Class 9' electronic devices which include smartphones. While the trademark document does not reveal anything specific about the size or resolution of the display, previous leaks have indicated that the Sony Xperia XZ4 will come equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3360 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display will reportedly be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and will also have support for HDR content playback.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 has also reportedly been certified by Chinese regulatory authority - TENAA. The upcoming Sony flagship's TENAA listing was reportedly shared on Reddit, reports Sumahoinfo, which adds it was unable to verify it. We tried looking for the Sony Xperia XZ4's official TENAA listing but couldn't find one. As for the listing itself, it revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a processor clocked at 2.84GHz. The SoC in question is reportedly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, something we've already heard about in an alleged Geekbench listing of the Sony Xperia XZ4.

Other key specifications tipped by the alleged TENAA listing of the Sony Xperia XZ4 include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,680mAh battery while Android Pie will handle things on the software side. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will reportedly be launched in Black, White and Purple colour variants and is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2019 later this month. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia XZ4, CinemaWide, TENAA
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
How to Activate DND on BSNL or MTNL Mobile Number
Sony Xperia XZ4 to Sport 'CinemaWide' Display, Trademark Filing Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  3. The Motorola Razr 2019 May End Up Looking Like This
  4. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Samsung's India-First Galaxy M Smartphones to Launch in This Country Next
  7. Google's New Tool Will Alert You If Your Accounts Have Been Hacked
  8. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  9. Vivo V15 Expected to Launch Alongside Vivo V15 Pro, Specifications Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.