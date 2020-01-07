Smartphone maker Sony is reportedly rolling out the Android 10 software update to its 2019 flagship devices, and is now rolling out the software to older smartphones. The company is now said to be rolling out the Android 10 software update to the Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, and the Xperia XZ2 Premium. This new software brings new features to these smartphones along with Android 10 and an updated security patch. Users have started receiving this as an over-the-air update on their smartphones.

Reports of the update first surfaced on XDA Developers where users have reported receiving the software update. The software update bears 52.1.A.0.532 build number and is 730MB in size. The new software brings new features such as Digital Wellbeing, improved privacy and location controls as well as a system-wide dark mode. Some of the users have reported that Sony has not updated the launcher on these devices as a result, gesture navigation does not work as a result of this.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 was launched at IFA 2018, but unfortunately, ever made its way to India. It was powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Sony Xperia XZ2 was launched in India in July 2018 and was priced at Rs. 72,990. It was also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and was paired with 6GB of RAM. It sports a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera at the back and has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Xperia XZ2 sports a 3,180mAh battery and has support for Quick Charge 3.0. The Xperia XZ2 Compact was smaller in size but packed in similar specifications. The Xperia XZ2 Premium is also powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC but has a 4K display.

Sony updated the Xperia XZ2 to Android Pie in October 2018 and the Android 10 update comes after a very long time. Since Sony is updating older flagship devices we can expect the company to update its Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphone as well.