Sony has scheduled a pre-IFA 2018 launch event on August 30, and is expected to launch the Xperia XZ3 there. But ahead of any official announcement, a British retailer has started taking pre-orders for the smartphone already. The pre-order page surprisingly lets you add the device into the basket, and make the purchase as well. The pre-order page also outs the key specifications, and the price of the Sony Xperia XZ3. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, and sport a dual rear camera setup.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is listed on MobileFun UK to be priced at $995 (roughly Rs. 68,100) which falls into the same price range as the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium. The price is for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and Sony could launch more variants alongside.

The smartphone does not sport any display notch, and sports visible chin on the top and bottom of the display. At the back of the Sony Xperia XZ3, there is a vertically stacked dual camera setup with a fingerprint scanner sitting underneath the sensors.

Coming to the specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ3 is listed to sport a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with support for microSD card slot. The dual camera setup has one 19-megapixel sensor and another 12-megapixel sensor. At the front, the Sony Xperia XZ3 sports a 13-megapixel sensor. It packs a 3240mAh battery as well

While most of the specifications corroborate with previous reports, the display was earlier pegged to be at 5.9-inch. The Sony Xperia XZ3 is also tipped to run on Android 9.0 aka Android P. Recent reports also suggest that the Xperia XZ3 may sport a dual front camera setup as well.

As for the August 30 launch, Sony has sent media invites for the event, confirming the date but revealing little else. The event kicks off at 1pm CEST (4:30pm IST).