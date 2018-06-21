Just days after specifications and features of the smartphone were leaked online, Sony Xperia XZ3 has been spotted on certification portal GFXBench. Interestingly enough, the listing suggests this upcoming Sony smartphone will run Android 9.0 (Android P), which means the phone will be launched only after a public release for the software is issued by Google. It may also be that the smartphone is running a beta version of Android P for now, but may arrive with Android Oreo at launch. Apart from that, the Xperia XZ3 is set to become the Japanese phone maker's first smartphone to sport a QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Let's have a look at what other specifications the GFXBench listing reveals.

SumahoInfo seems to have obtained a screenshot of the GFXBench listing for the upcoming flagship from a comment on XperiaBlog, so it does not seem completely authentic. The listing with model number SM H8416 suggests the Xperia XZ2 successor will sport a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1440x2880 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and 5-finger gesture support. At its core, the smartphone will get an octa-core Qualcomm SoC clocked at 2.7GHz. With an Adreno 630 GPU in the listing, it is almost certain that the phone will get a Snapdragon 845 SoC. Apart from that, it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While previous rumours have claimed the presence of a dual camera setup on the Xperia XZ3's back panel, the GFXBench listing suggests the phone will sport a single primary rear 19-megapixel sensor with autofocus, face detection, LED flash, and 4K video recording. On the front, it is expected to get a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

In its previous leak, however, some of the specifications differ from the latest spotting. The earlier report suggests the smartphone will sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display and a secondary rear camera 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture. Details around pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet, neither has anything been confirmed by Sony. We could expect the handset to launch around IFA 2018 in August/ September this year, if indeed it ships with Android P out-of-the-box.