Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications have emerged online months after the debut of the Xperia XZ2 at MWC 2018. The new smartphone is expected to get an official appearance at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany, in September. But ahead of its formal launch, the unannounced Xperia model has surfaced with a top-notch Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone is also found to have an IP68-certified build, slimmer and lighter than the Xperia XZ2. It features an 18:9 display and has a dual rear camera setup. Further, the smartphone is spotted to include two SIM card slots and offer fast charging support.

The list featuring detailed specifications, as leaked by Chinese blog Sumahoinfo, show that the dual-SIM Xperia XZ3 will run Android 8.1 Oreo and feature a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display along with the commonly found 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the leaked list shows that the handset will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB of RAM. There will be a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 19-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. This appears to be the same dual camera setup that featured on the Xperia XZ2 Premium earlier this year. Also, the dual camera setup on the new model makes it a one step ahead offering against the Xperia XZ2 that had a single, 19-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The front of the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The leaked image spotted by the Chinese source shows that the Xperia XZ3 will come in two storage options - particularly 64GB and 128GB - that both will be expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). The smartphone is also found to have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It will also come with a 3240mAh battery supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and measure 153x72x10.1mm. In contrast, the Xperia XZ2 has a 3180mAh battery and measures 153x72x11.1mm. The new model is also apparently 15 grams than the Xperia XZ2 that weighs 198 grams.

Details about the price and availability of the Sony Xperia XZ3 haven't been spotted. However, considering the latest leak, we can safely expect some more information about the next Xperia model in the coming days.