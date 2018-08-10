NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Sony Xperia XZ3 Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks, Model Numbers Spotted on Sony's Website

Sony Xperia XZ3 Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks, Model Numbers Spotted on Sony's Website

, 10 August 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks, Model Numbers Spotted on Sony's Website

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium (Representational)

Highlights

  • The Xperia XZ3 might be launched at IFA this year
  • Model numbers H8416, H9436/ H9493 were spotted
  • Sony has not confirmed any of the developments

Sony's Xperia XZ2 was launched in February this year, but rumours suggest Sony's flagship smartphone series is headed for a mid-year upgrade. The tentatively named Xperia XZ3 has surfaced online with a leaked specifications sheet as well as model numbers spotted on Sony's official website. From what the sheet reveals, the internals are expected to take inspiration from the XZ2 Premium launched in April 2018. Additionally, three new models in Sony Xperia's range of smartphones have been spotted on Sony's official website - namely, the H8416 and the H9436/ H9493. Let's check out the leaked Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications.

The leaked specifications sheet comes to us courtesy Sumahoinfo.com. According to the report, the next Sony flagship will borrow the rear dual camera setup from the XZ2 Premium. There will be a 19-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 12-megapixel with an f/1.6 aperture. Other than that, the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xperia XZ3, in the leaked specifications sheet, is seen to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB), and battery is capped at 3,240mAh.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and IP68 water resistance. Dimensions are 153x72x10.1mm and weight is 183 grams. The report suggests we might see an unveiling of the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018 later this month. Gadgets 360 couldn't independently verify the genuineness of this leak and thus it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Separately, instances of two new smartphones have been spotted on Sony's official website. The two model numbers, as mentioned above, were found hidden in UAProfs user-agent profiles. The alphanumeric patterns are in accordance with the Xperia XZ2 (H82XX) and XZ2 Premium (H83XX), suggesting that the XZ3 and XZ3 Premium might be coming soon. Both have a screen resolution of full-HD+ or 1080x2160 pixels.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia XZ3 Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks, Model Numbers Spotted on Sony's Website
