Sony is leveraging its partnership with Call of Duty hitmaker Activision to incentivise Sony Xperia XZ3 pre-orders. The next flagship from Sony will be available in Europe from October 5 and in the run up to that, pre-ordering the Sony Xperia XZ3 will net you a digital code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PS4. This was announced on the official Sony Mobile blog. Considering how polished the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta is at the moment, it seems like a shrewd move to help bolster sales.

"For those of you in Europe, when you pre-order the stunning new Xperia XZ3 through selected retailers, you won’t just be first in line to experience the XZ3’s incredible new features, but will also receive a full digital download of the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 when it releases worldwide on October 12th," the post reads.

That said, you can't just pre-order a Sony Xperia XZ3 and be given a code. The fine print on Sony's redemption site claims you'll need to provide the company with your "email address, mobile number, PlayStation network ID, date of purchase, country, order number, device EAN code, device IMEI code", possibly to prevent scam orders. The offer is limited to one Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 code per handset per household. You can read all the terms and conditions here.

Right now, Sony hasn't announced this offer outside of Europe just yet. In fact the Sony Xperia XZ3 doesn't have a concrete India release date either. As for its price, the Xperia XZ2 currently retails for an absurdly high price in India, which makes us wonder how Sony will price this new model when it is launched here.

That said, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for pre-order in the country and judging by our time spent with its multiple betas, it's shaping up to be one to watch out for when it's out on October 12.