Sony Xperia XZ3 to Get a 6GB RAM Variant in Taiwan

Sony Xperia XZ3, the company's first smartphone to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, has been launched by the Japanese phone giant at its IFA 2018 event in Berlin. At launch, the company announced that the Xperia XZ3 would pack in 4GB of RAM. However, it seems that the smartphone will be sold in a 6GB RAM variant in Taiwan, according to the official specifications listed on Sony's website. This is in line with the Sony Xperia XZ2 that got a 6GB RAM variant exclusively in Taiwan and Hong Kong, compared to 4GB RAM everywhere else.

The listing was first spotted by Xperiablog.net. Except the presence of 6GB RAM in this variant, other internals remain the same as the global model unveiled at IFA 2018.

To recall, the Sony Xperia XZ3 has been launched in Black, Bordeaux Red, Forest Green, and White Silver colour options, however colour variants might vary depending on region. Pricing and availability details haven't yet been revealed by the brand. Let's get into the specifications now.

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ3 will be available in single and dual SIM variants, and run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It sports a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) HDR OLED Triluminos display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Xperia XZ3 bears a single 19-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, predictive hybrid autofocus, 960fps super slow motion recording, predictive capture, and 4K video recording. On the front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor with a 23mm wide angle lens. There is a 3,330mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0. It has rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed below the rear camera setup, and a dedicated camera shutter button on the right edge of the smartphone.