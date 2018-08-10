Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has a software update that brings enhancements to its camera. The update, which is reportedly the first firmware upgrade since the Xperia XZ2 Premium launched back in April, also includes the August Android security patch. Notably, Samsung also earlier this month came in the news for pushing the August Android security patch to the Galaxy S8. The Xperia XZ2 Premium sports a Motion Eye dual rear camera setup that includes one colour and one monochrome sensor and a sensitivity of ISO 51200 for still shots. The handset also has ISO 12800 sensitivity for videos that is touted to be the highest on a smartphone ever.

The software update for the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium enhances the dual rear camera setup by adding Bokeh and Monochrome modes, reports XperiaBlog.net. It is said that users can find the new modes by launching the camera app and pressing the function key available below the shutter button. Also, the Monochrome mode is supported by both photos and videos.

Alongside the camera enhancements, the Xperia XZ2 Premium update is reported to bring the August Android security patch. There is the 1 August 2018 security patch - unlike the 5 August 2018 patch that comes on the Pixel handsets. Further, the new software has build number 51.1.A.12.27.

It is unclear whether the latest software update that rolling out across the global markets or limited to certain markets. However, you can check its availability on your Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium by going to Settings > Software updates.

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium was launched in April with Android 8.0. The handset features a 5.8-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminous display with the X-Reality mobile engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone has one 19-megapixel camera with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, 1.22-micron pixels, and an f/1.8 aperture, as well as one 12-megapixel black and white camera with the same Exmor RS sensor, 1.55-micron pixels, and an f/1.6 aperture. Also, it is powered by the Bionz mobile image-processing engine and Aube fusion image signal processor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with a 22mm wide-angle lens that has an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera setup also includes a five-axis image stabilisation. Besides, the handset packs a 3540mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging support.