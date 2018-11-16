Sony has reportedly started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie software update to its Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone. Earlier this month, the company had released the latest Android build for the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, and the Xperia XZ1 Compact. According to the latest report, the update to XZ2 Premium comes with the build number 52.0.A.3.84 and also refreshes the Android security patch to November 2018. Additionally, Android 9.0 Pie is expected to come with features such as a new camera app interface, HDR upgrades, and more. Notably, the update could be a limited rollout in select regions and models, but is expected to be made available globally in the coming days.

Last month, Sony had confirmed the Android 9.0 Pie rollout for four of its Xperia smartphones. Earlier this month, the company released the update for the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, and Xperia XZ1 Compact, following a delay due to a bug. Now, the Japanese phone maker has started rolling out the Android Pie update to its Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia Blog reports. According to the report, the Android 9 Pie firmware update for the smartphone comes with build number 52.0.A.3.84 and is 210MB in size. Also, the update brings the latest November 2018 Android security patch.

As per the report, Sony is not adopting Android Pie's gesture navigation. However, Xperia XZ2 Premium users will reportedly get Sony's new camera interface. The report also speculated that Sony may have made more changes to the camera as the Xperia XZ2 Premium is the company's only handset with a dual rear camera setup.

When it comes to other phones in the Xperia lineup, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact had reportedly started receiving the Android 9.0 update in October. Sony had also confirmed that the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia XA2 Plus will get the update early next year.

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium was launched in April 2018 running Android 8.0. The smartphone sports a 5.8-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminous display with the X-Reality mobile engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone bears a 19-megapixel lens with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, 1.22-micron pixels, and an f/1.8 aperture, as well as one 12-megapixel black and white lens with the same Exmor RS sensor, 1.55-micron pixels, and an f/1.6 aperture. Also, it is powered by the Bionz mobile image-processing engine and Aube fusion image signal processor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with a 22mm wide-angle lens that has an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera setup also includes a five-axis image stabilisation. Besides, the handset comes with a 3,540mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging.