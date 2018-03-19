Sony Mobile's flagship smartphones for 2018 - Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact - were announced at the company's keynote during Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The company opened up pre-orders of the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact across Europe last week. Interestingly, as part of the pre-order promotions, Sony is giving away goodies along with its two new smartphones, including the PlayStation gaming console, PlayStation VR pack, wireless headphones, wireless speakers, and more.

The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact pre-order offers by Sony vary in different countries. For instance, in the UK, on every pre-order of the Xperia XZ2 from Carphone Warehouse or Three, the buyer gets a choice between a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR for free. Additionally, Sony is also adding a full year of PlayStation Plus, and the offer is applicable even on smartphones like Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Xperia XZ Premium. However, in countries like Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden the XZ2 pre-orders will get the buyer a new WF-1000X Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Earphones.

Other options in the UK include, a wireless charging dock and style cover touch with the Xperia XZ2 and a style cover touch with the Xperia XZ2 Compact. Meanwhile, in Germany, pre-ordering an Xperia XZ2 or Xperia XZ2 Compact, will give the buyer a choice between the following: Sony HDR-AS50 Action Camera, Sony GTK-XB5 Bluetooth Speaker, Sony WH-H900N h.ear Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones, Sony LF-S50G Google Assistant Built-in Wireless Speaker, or the PlayStation VR. Similarly, in Italy, pre-orders of both the Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact will come with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

In terms of pricing, the Xperia XZ2 will cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 63,700), and the Xperia XZ2 Compact will be available for a price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,800). Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ2 will arrive in Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, and Ash Pink colour options, while the Xperia XZ2 Compact will be made available in Black, White Silver, Moss Green, and Coral Pink variants. To recall, the smartphones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoCs, full-HD+ displays with 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage. Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.