Half a dozen smartphones in Sony’s Xperia lineup are getting a permanent price cut in the Indian market just in time for the Diwali festive season. The Sony Xperia R1, Xperia R1 Plus, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Plus, Xperia XZ1, and Xperia XZ Premium are part of this price cut that sees a maximum price reduction of Rs. 10,000 on the top-end Sony Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ Premium. Gadgets 360 has learnt this price cut is now effective across Sony’s online and offline partners in the Indian market.

The Sony Xperia R1 is now available a reduced price of Rs. 7,990, down from the previous price of Rs. 9,990 and launch price of Rs. 12,990. The Xperia R1 Plus has also received a price cut in India and will now retail for Rs. 10,990, down from its previous price of Rs. 12,990. The Xperia XA1 can now be bought for Rs. 12,990, down from its previous price cut to Rs. 17,990. Even the Xperia XA1 Plus is now being sold for a price of Rs. 14,990, down from the earlier best buy price of Rs. 19,990.

Finally, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Premium can be bought for 10,000 rupees less than their respective launch prices. The Xperia XZ1 gets a new price tag of Rs. 34,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 44,990; and the Xperia XZ Premium is down to Rs. 39,990 from the previous best buy price of Rs. 49,990.

To recall, the Sony Xperia R1 was launched in October last year. It comes with specifications including a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) TFT display panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 2,620mAh battery under the hood. The Xperia R1 Plus was launched alongside this handset, and packs identical specifications as the Xperia R1 albeit with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Launched back in April 2017, the Xperia XA1 sports a 23-megapixel rear camera sensor, a 5-inch HD display, a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Xperia XA1 Plus was launched in September last year and comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display, 4GB of RAM, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Xperia XZ1 came to Indian shores in September with features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Quick Charge 3.0, and a fingerprint sensor embedded on to the power button. Lastly, the Xperia XZ Premium was launched in India in June 2017 with the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 5.5-inch 4K display, a 3,230mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.