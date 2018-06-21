Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2 Users Report Display Issues, Sony Says 'Not a Defect'

 
, 21 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2 Users Report Display Issues, Sony Says 'Not a Defect'

Photo Credit: Sony Forums

Highlights

  • Xperia XZ1, XZ2 users report of white lines on display
  • This lines appear when users rub the screen with fingers
  • Sony says it's a feature of the display, and not a functional defect

Many Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ2 users have complained of a display issue recently on Sony forums. Apparently, rubbing the screen with their fingers makes white horizontal lines and dots appear on the display. While these dots and lines disappear after a while, users are worried that it may get worse over time. Sony has apparently responded to the issue claiming that it is a characteristic of the display and not a functional fault.

Disgruntled users have taken to the forums to complain about weird white lines and dots appearing on their display whenever they rub or touch the screen with fingers. The white lines and dots disappear after a while. Sony admits that it is aware about this issue on the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ2, but claims that it's just a feature of the display, and not a functional defect.

The company issues a statement to Xperia blog stating, "Sony Mobile is committed to providing the highest standard of product quality and customer service for all of our products. Due to the characteristic of the display, you may see stripe patterns as a result of electrostatic in some models. This is not a functional defect and usually the stripe patterns fade away as the electrostatic disappears."

This means that Sony does not think it's a hardware defect, and therefore no replacements will be issued. For all Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ2 users, this comes as a disappointment, after shelling out a tonne of cash for the flagship smartphones.

To recall, the Sony Xperia XZ1 was launched last year in September in India, with a price tag of Rs. 44,990. The Sony Xperia XZ2 was unveiled at MWC this year, however it hasn't been launched in India yet. The Xperia XZ2 is available in Europe for a price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 63,700).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium metal body
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • Questionable value proposition
Read detailed Sony Xperia XZ1 review
Display5.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera19-megapixel
Battery Capacity2700mAh
Further reading: Sony
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
Alto's Odyssey Coming to Android Next Month, Pre-Registration Begins
Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2 Users Report Display Issues, Sony Says 'Not a Defect'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  2. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  4. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Notch, Vertical Dual Cameras
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  7. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  8. OnePlus 5, 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 Bug Fixing Update
  9. Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official
  10. This Is Apparently Why Nvidia Hasn’t Announced New GPUs Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.