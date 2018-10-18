A little ahead of schedule, Sony began rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for all Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact users. The company was slated to roll the update out for compatible phones starting November, but instead started to make it available earlier this month itself. Now, the company has confirmed that several other smartphones will receive the Android Pie update early as well. This list includes all the premium range models, while the others will get the update as per schedule i.e., early next year.

Sony has confirmed on its blog that the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will get the Android Pie update starting from October 26, while the Xperia XZ2 Premium will start getting the update from November 7. Earlier, Sony had said that the update for these devices would roll out in November. Furthermore, the company notes that the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia XA2 Plus are still slated to get the Android Pie update early next year, and it will begin rolling out from March 4 onwards.

The Android Pie update for the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact was over 1GB in size, and we expect it to be around the same size for other phones as well, if not the exactly the same. Whenever the update arrives on the mentioned compatible phones, we recommend that you install it over a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. Alternatively, ensure that that battery is above 80 percent before you start the installation process.

Earlier, we reported that only Europe and US users were getting the Android Pie update on the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact devices, but now Sony has confirmed the update was rolled out to all users. Do let us know if you've received the update and all the new things it brings in the comments below.