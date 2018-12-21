Sony's upcoming Xperia XA3 series was leaked earlier this month, and now the smartphone has been certified, indicating an impeding launch. Another smartphone called the Sony Xperia L3 has also been certified, and all the three phones are largely expected to launch at CES 2019, if Sony is to follow its traditional pattern. To recall, Sony launched the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia L2 at CES 2018, so it could well just launch the successors at the upcoming CES as well.

According to a report by Nashvillechatterclass, the Sony Xperia XA3, Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Sony Xperia L3 have been certified in Russia with the model numbers I4113, I4213 and I4312 respectively. To compare, the 2018 variants had similar model numbers with H4113 belonging to Sony Xperia XA2, and H4213 belonged to Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra. So these new model numbers only add up to the successors in the offing.

The Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra, in particular, have been leaked in renders earlier. The smartphones were seen to sport thin bezels on the top and bottom chin, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor between the power and volume rockers, and a dual camera setup at the back stacked horizontally. The Sony and Xperia logos are embossed at the back as well. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge, while the speakers sit at the bottom edge of the device. As for the Sony Xperia L3, there is little that has been leaked so far.

Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra rumoured specifications

The Sony Xperia XA3 is tipped to run on Android Pie out of the box, and sport a 5.9-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 64GB. Connectivity options are expected to be Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port. The Xperia XA3 will measure at 155.7x68.3x8.4mm.

The Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to sport a 6.5-inch (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and measure at 167.4x73.3x8.3mm.