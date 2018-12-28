NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony Xperia XA3 Plus Price and Colour Options Leaked, Rumoured to Debut at CES 2019

, 28 December 2018
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus was unveiled in July this year

Highlights

  • Sony Xperia XA3 Plus is said to have Black, Gold, and Silver options
  • Sony Xperia XA3 Plus is rumoured to carry EUR 519 price tag
  • Separately, the Xperia L3 is said to have a 5.7-inch HD+ display

Sony Xperia XA3 series is likely to soon supersede the Xperia A2 range that debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) early this year. The new series that is expected to include the regular Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra allegedly received certification in Russia earlier this month. But now, the price and colour variants of the Sony Xperia XA3 Plus have been spotted online. The new smartphone is speculated to debut at CES 2019 next month. It could have a full-HD+ display and a new Snapdragon 600-series SoC.

The Sony Xperia XA3 Plus alongside the Xperia XA3 and Xperia L3 will be unveiled at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, as per a report by Android blog DroidShout. A person familiar with the matter also claims that the new Xperia XA3 Plus will carry a price of EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 41,700) and come in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options.

On the part of specifications, the Sony Xperia XA3 Plus is speculated to have a display panel with over 6-inch size and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is also likely to have a newer Snapdragon 600-series SoC.

Sony was so far rumoured to unveil the Xperia XA3 Ultra - alongside the Xperia XA3 and Xperia L3. However, the latest report is exclusive to the Xperia XA3 Plus. This notably doesn't confirm that the Xperia XA3 Ultra won't be a part of the new lineup. A report earlier this month claimed that the smartphone has been certified in Russia.

Some early renders of the Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra show that both new smartphones will have thin bezels, side-mounted fingerprint sensors, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones are also expected to have a glass back.

Alongside the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Plus, and Xperia XA3 Ultra, Sony could unveil the Xperia L3 at CES 2019. The new smartphone is rumoured to have a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to sport a dual rear camera setup and run Android 9.0 Pie.

Last year's Sony Xperia XA2 lineup that included the regular Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia L2 had debuted at CES 2018. The Japanese company also brought the Xperia XA2 Plus separately in July this year.

