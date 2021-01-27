Technology News
loading
  Sony Xperia Pro With Micro HDMI Port Launched for Professional Photographers: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia Pro With Micro-HDMI Port Launched for Professional Photographers: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia Pro carries a whopping price tag of $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,82,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2021 19:31 IST
Sony Xperia Pro With Micro-HDMI Port Launched for Professional Photographers: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia Pro has similarities with Sony Xperia 1 II that was launched in February last year

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Pro was announced last year
  • The Sony phone comes with 12GB of RAM
  • Sony Xperia Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia Pro has finally been launched as the company's latest flagship that can double as a monitor for your existing camera or camcorder. The smartphone comes with a micro-HDMI connector to let you connect your camera or camcorder to get live feed on the phone's high-quality 4K OLED display.Sony Xperia Pro also provides users with the option to transfer their footage from a camera to an FTP server using its inbuilt 5G connectivity. Sony Xperia Pro was originally announced as a 5G phone last year.

Sony Xperia Pro price, availability

Sony Xperia Pro price has been set at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,82,500). The phone is currently available for purchase in the US through Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and the Sony online store. Details about the global debut of the Xperia Pro are yet to be revealed.

In February last year, Sony Xperia Pro was announced alongside the launch of the Sony Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 10 II.

Sony Xperia Pro specifications

There aren't many differences between Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia Pro. The latter is, however, targeted at professional photographers who already own a Sony Alpha camera or camcorder.

sony xperia pro camera connector Sony Xperia Pro

Sony Xperia Pro can be connected with a camera or camcorder using the micro-HDMI connector
Photo Credit: Sony

 

Sony Xperia Pro runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (1,644x3,840 pixels) OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut and a dedicated Creator mode powered by CineAltra. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. This comes as an upgrade over Sony Xperia 1 II that had 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage on both phones supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photography, Sony Xperia Pro houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens. There are also two additional 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV). For selfies and video chats, Sony Xperia Pro comes with a 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Sony Xperia Pro has a list of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, micro-HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology that powers front-facing speakers. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. The phone measures 170.18x76.2x10.16mm and weighs 225 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony Xperia Pro (2021)

Sony Xperia Pro (2021)

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1644x3840 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Comment
 
 

