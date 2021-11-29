Sony Xperia Pro-I is set to arrive in global markets in the first week of December, nearly two months after the company announced the phone in October. Sony's latest flagship smartphone comes with a large 1-inch primary camera sensor featuring Zeiss Tessar optics. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and comes with a dedicated shutter button. The smartphone will be available in select European markets and in the US.

Sony Xperia Pro-I price, availability

Sony Xperia Pro-I at $1,799.99 (roughly 1.35 lakh) in the US and the smartphone will be sold in a single Frosted Black colour option.

The company's latest flagship phone will go on sale in the US on December 10, right in time for the festive season. The smartphone will start shipping a few days earlier in European markets including in France on December 1 priced at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.52 lakh) and the UK on December 2 priced at GBP 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakh), followed by Germany on December 7 priced at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.52 lakh). There is currently no word on Xperia Pro-I launch plans from Sony for other markets, but readers might recall that the company exited several markets, including India, back in 2019.

The company will also sell the Sony Vlog Monitor for an additional $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) which offers an additional display for the smartphone when it goes on sale in December.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specifications, features

Sony Xperia Pro-I is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSDXC card. Xperia Pro-I features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (3,840x1,644) OLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box.

On the camera front, Xperia Pro-I sports a triple camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel, 1-inch Exmor RS sensor which offers a variable aperture of f/2.0 to f/4.0 and comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), according to the company. The smartphone also comes with two additional 12-megapixel, 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensors with f/2.4 and f/2.2 aperture lenses that both support OIS. The Sony Xperia Pro-I also features an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens on the front.

Sony touts various camera features on the high-end smartphone, including support for recording 4K videos at 120FPS, and support for a Vlog monitor that users can connect to the handset for an additional display while recording videos with the rear camera. The smartphone also comes with support for a Cinematography Pro mode, along with a physical shutter button on the left spine of the smartphone.