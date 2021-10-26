Photo Credit: Sony
Sony Xperia Pro-I was launched on Tuesday. The new flagship smartphone from Sony features a 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor with phase-detection autofocus. The Sony Xperia Pro-I — I stands for Imaging — has a dedicated shutter button on the right spine and Zeiss Tessar calibrated optics. Under the hood, the Sony flagship gets a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Sony has also introduced a Vlog Monitor that acts as an accessory for the Sony Xperia Pro-I.
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is priced at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh). The Sony Vlog Monitor will retail for $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Sony Xperia smartphone and Vlog Monitor will be available to purchase in December via official retail stores. The Xperia Pro-I will be offered in a sole Frosted Black colour option.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia Pro-I runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (3,840x1,644 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while the back gets Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the Xperia Pro-I features a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0 as its primary camera. It also features a 12-megapixel 1/2.9-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and another 12-megapixel 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear cameras also get optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, The Sony Xperia Pro-I sports an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The smartphone gets a dedicated shutter button and a shortcut key that can be customised as per the user's preference.
The new Sony Xperia flagship smartphone records videos in 21:9 video format at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. It comes with a Cinematography Pro mode that lets users adjust various settings. Sony's Vlog Monitor acts as a secondary display that attaches at the back of the Xperia Pro-I.
The Sony Xperia Pro-I gets 512GB of UFS storage with the option to expand storage via a microSDXC card (up to 1TB). The Sony smartphone also features Dolby Atmos for the built-in speakers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include A-GPS, A-GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a fingerprint sensor.
It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that can give 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes. Sony Xperia Pro-I gets IPX5 and IPX8 rating for water resistance and IP6X rating for dust resistance. The phone measures 166x72x8.9mm and weighs 211 grams.
