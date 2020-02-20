Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications

Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications

Sony Xperia L4 will be available for purchase in select markets this spring.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2020 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications

Sony Xperia L4 features an HD+ wide display and comes with a multi-window UI

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia L4 specifications include 3GB of RAM
  • The smartphone is the successor to Xperia L3
  • Sony Xperia L4 has a 13-megapixel primary camera

Sony Xperia L4 has been officially launched as the newest smartphone model by the Japanese company. The new Sony Xperia phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, and features a waterdrop-style display notch. There is also Sony's proprietary multi-window UI that was initially provided on the Xperia 1 flagship. The Xperia L4 is designed as the successor to the Xperia L3 that Sony unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona last year. As an upgrade, the smartphone majorly offers a large battery and various design-level changes among other tweaks.

With Black and Blue colour options, the Sony Xperia L4 will go on sale in select markets this spring. The company is, however, yet to announce the pricing details.

That being said, the Sony Xperia L4 isn't likely to be a high-value smartphone. It is instead designed as a new entry-level smartphone -- the successor to the Sony Xperia L3 that was launched at MWC 2019 and was went on sale in Europe with a price tag of EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 15,500).

Sony Xperia L4 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia L4 runs Android 9 Pie with the company's multi-window UI on top. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ (1680x720 pixels) wide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Sony Xperia L4 comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 lens along with a field-of-view (FoV) of 117 degrees and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens with a 78-degree FoV.

Connectivity options on the Sony Xperia L4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 3,580mAh battery with fast charging support. Besides, the Sony Xperia L4 measures 159x71x8.7mm and weighs 178 grams.

Sony Xperia L4

Sony Xperia L4

Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3580mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1680 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia L4 price, Sony Xperia L4 specifications, Sony Xperia L4, Sony
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Pixel 5 to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Android 11 Developer Preview Code Suggests

Related Stories

    Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
    2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
    3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
    4. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
    5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
    6. Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 Arrives in India With USB Type-C Charging
    7. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
    8. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
    9. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
    10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications
    2. TikTok Gives Parents More Control With New 'Family Safety Mode' Feature, Initially Rolling Out in the UK
    3. Pixel 5 to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Android 11 Developer Preview Code Suggests
    4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    5. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 With Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor Launched in India
    6. Lawrence Tesler, Inventor of 'Cut, Copy, and Paste', Dies at 74
    7. Microsoft Office App Now Available for iOS, Combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
    8. Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier
    9. MGM Hack Exposes Personal Data of Over 10 Million Hotel Guests: Report
    10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.