Sony has also launched the budgeted Xperia L3 smartphone alongside the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones. The Xperia L3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,300mAh battery. The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus sport larger displays and better processors than the Xperia L3, and sit in the mid-range segment. The Sony Xperia 1, on the other hand, is a flagship phone with a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4K HDR OLED display.

Sony Xperia L3 price, availability

Sony Xperia L3 price hasn't been announced by Sony just yet, and it is set to launch in select markets from February 25 i.e., today. Pricing will vary with region, and the phone will launch in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants both. The phone will be available in three colours - Black, Gold, and Silver.

The Sony Xperia L3 sports a plastic unibody with a metallic finish, and the dual camera setup at the back is aligned vertically. The display comes with top and bottom chins, and there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Xperia L3. The SIM tray sits on the left edge, and the volume and power buttons sit on the right edge of the phone.

Sony Xperia L3 specifications

The Sony Xperia L3 runs on the dated Android Oreo, and features a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a micro SD card slot (up to 512GB).

As for camera, the Sony Xperia L3 comes with a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include bokeh effect, hybrid autofocus, and 4x digital zoom. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture and display flash support.

The Sony Xperia L3 packs a 3,300mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, hall sensor, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, and proximity sensor. The Sony Xperia L3 measures at 154x72x8.9mm, and weighs 156 grams.

