Sony Xperia L2 smartphone with 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The new smartphone will go on sale in the country starting Monday in Black and Gold colour options. The Japanese company unveiled the Xperia L2 alongside the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra at CES 2018 in Las Vegas last month.

As a successor to the last year's Xperia L1, the Sony Xperia L2 is the company's newest affordable model. The dual-SIM (Nano) Xperia L2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with Sony's proprietary Image Enhance Technology and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the handset has a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor, paired with 3GB of RAM.

The Xperia L2 sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a 120-degree wide angle lens that comes with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone has 32GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

On the connectivity front, the Xperia L2 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. The handset packs a 3300mAh battery that is equipped with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and supports STAMINA mode and Battery Care to enhance the life of the battery pack by adjusting the charging current. Besides, it measures 150x78x9.8mm and weighs 178 grams.

Sony has provided pre-installed apps such as Movie Creator, AR Effect, and Xperia Lounge on the Xperia L2, which also has Clear Audio+ and Clear Bass audio output. Moreover, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor is available that doubles as a power button.