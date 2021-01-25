Technology News
Sony Xperia Compact Phone Featuring 5.5-Inch Display Tipped to Launch This Year

Specifications and renders of a new Sony Xperia Compact smartphone have been leaked.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 January 2021 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

The new Sony Xperia Compact could an 8-megapixel camera in the front

Highlights
  • The new Sony Xperia Compact is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup
  • The phone could compete with Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini
  • It is said to measure around 140x68.9x8.9mm

Sony is working on a new Xperia Compact smartphone that will feature a 5.5-inch display, as per a tipster. The phone is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera. While the Xperia Compact line of phones was scrapped a couple of years ago, an earlier report had claimed that Sony will launch the new Xperia Compact series in 2021. Specifications and renders of the rumoured Sony Xperia Compact smartphone have now been tipped.

Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has tipped the specifications of the upcoming new Sony Xperia Compact smartphone via Voice. The phone will measure around 140x68.9x8.9mm, as per Hemmerstoffer. It is said to have an 8-megapixel camera on the front, housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The dual rear camera setup is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The flat display of the new Sony Xperia Compact is surrounded by thick bezels, as per the renders. The rumoured Android smartphone from Sony phone appears to be a little boxy.

There is said to be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone, which will likely come as a relief for users of wired headphones. On the left side, the phone seems to have a volume rocker, a camera button, and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Sony Xperia Compact also appears to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The phone is likely meant to compete with the iPhone 12 mini, the latest compact phone from Apple featuring a 5.4-inch display. But the new Sony Xperia Compact smartphone is expected to be priced much lower than the iPhone 12 mini.

Hemmerstoffer points to a report by Japanese blog AndroidNext from two months ago that said that Sony will release a 5.5-inch compact Xperia smartphone in the first half of 2021, adding it would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC. The report had speculated on Sony Xperia 1 III Compact or Sony Xperia 5 II Compact as the names. The rest of the specifications and a launch date for the new Sony Xperia Compact model are not known yet.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

