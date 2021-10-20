Sony's Xperia lineup of smartphones is set to receive a new device on October 26. The new Xperia smartphone is said to have be a "game changer" and is touted as "the best smartphone camera." Not much information is available about the smartphone as of now. The launch of this Sony Xperia smartphone will be different from the launches from other smartphones as no information about the specifications or price has been leaked. The last smartphone by Sony was the Xperia 10 III Lite that was launched in August.

A tweet by Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) mentions that the Japanese tech giant will be launching a new smartphone on October 26 at 12pm JST (8:30am IST) through a special virtual event on the official YouTube channel.

A new vision for 2021. Be the first to hear our exciting announcement on #SonyXperia YouTube – October 26 2021, 12:00 JST / October 25 2021, 23:00 EDT#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) October 19, 2021

The announcement for the launch event of the new Sony Xperia smartphone was made through a YouTube video that contains testimonies from various content creators, photographers, and filmmakers. These personalities are seen praising various existing Sony Xperia smartphones such as Sony Xperia 1 III, Sony Xperia 5 II, and Sony Xperia Pro. Furthermore, other personalities in the video are seen talking about the upcoming smartphone, without divulging any information about it. Filmmaker Philip Bloom claims that it is "the best smartphone camera" that he has used so far.

In August, Sony launched the Xperia 10 III Lite in Japan. The new smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 690 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage — expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) OLED display and features a triple rear camera setup. The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.