Sony's mobile division had revealed last week that the latest Android 9 Pie update would be rolled out to several of its smartphones in the Xperia range, a report had suggested. The Japanese phone maker has gone official with this announcement. The company states that its range of premium handsets, including the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, and Xperia XZ1 Compact will be getting the upgrade starting November this year. Let's have a look at what other Sony Xperia phones will get the update after that.

As per the official blog post by Sony Mobile, the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia XA2 Plus can expect to get the Android 9 Pie upgrade by early 2019, although the month has not been specified. "We always aim for the quickest possible upgrade rollout from the time Google makes its announcement to when it reaches your smartphone," said Sony Mobile. "And it's essential that Sony engineers have the time to implement all our feature upgrades and test devices to meet our high quality standards."

The phone maker has also detailed an infographic in which it explains the timeline of developing and implementing a major Android update. It starts from the Platform Development Kit (PDK) phase all the way up to actual launch and feedback.

Apart from Sony, HTC previously detailed that four of its smartphones will be getting a taste of Android Pie, however no release schedule was announced. Even Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced that its flagship X21 and other premium handsets will get the update in the fourth quarter of 2018, while Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S will soon get MIUI 10 beta based on Android Pie. Motorola has also detailed which phones would get Android 9 Pie. To recall, Android Pie's stable build was released earlier this month and is rolling out to Pixel handsets as well as the Essential Phone.