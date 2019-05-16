Technology News

Sony Xperia Ace With 5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia Ace was launched alongside the Xperia 1

16 May 2019
Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Ace sports 5-inch 18:9 Triluminos display
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC
  • It packs in a 2,700mAh battery and sports a USB Type-C port

Sony Mobile has launched a new smartphone in Japan, the Xperia Ace. This is an affordable compact smartphone which the company launched alongside the Xperia 1. The new Xperia Ace has a 5-inch full-HD+ Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Sony also offers front-firing stereo speakers on the Xperia Ace. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and has support for High-Res audio. The Xperia 1, on the other hand, is a premium smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and was unveiled at MWC 2019.

Sony Xperia Ace price

The Sony Xperia Ace is priced at JPY 48,600 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and will go on sale from June 1 through Japanese operator NTT Docomo. The Sony Xperia 1 on the other hand has been priced at JPY 103,032 (roughly Rs. 65,800), and will go on sale in mid-June.

Sony Xperia Ace specifications

Sony has picked the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) to power the Xperia Ace and offers 4GB of RAM. The 5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is 64GB of storage which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has a single 12-megapixel primary sensor on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.25-micron pixel size, Exmor R sensor. It also has hybrid stabilisation which combines OIS as well as EIS. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with a wide 120-degree field-of-view.

Sony ships the Xperia Ace with Android 9.0 Pie. The Xperia Ace has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is positioned on the power button. It has IPX5/ IPX8 water and dust resistance. The Xperia Ace is a dual-SIM device with support for 4G as well as VoLTE. Connectivity options on the phone include, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and GLONASS. The phone packs in a 2,700mAh battery and charges via a USB Type-C port. The Sony Xperia Ace measures 140x67x9.3mm and weighs 154 grams.

Comments

