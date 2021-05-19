Technology News
Sony Xperia Ace 2 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2021 18:29 IST
Sony Xperia Ace 2 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia Ace 2 comes in three colours

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a display notch for the selfie camera
  • The phone has IPX8 water resistance rating
  • Sony Xperia Ace 2 comes in a single RAM and storage configuration

Sony Xperia Ace 2 has been unveiled in Japan as the successor to the Xperia Ace that launched in May 2019. The phone is a compact, budget-friendly smartphone from Sony powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and is offered in three colours. Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual rear camera setup and a display notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with IPX8 water resistance rating and runs Android 11 out of the box.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 price

Sony Xperia Ace 2 costs JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. As of now, there is no information on the international availability of the Sony Xperia Ace 2.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 specifications

Sony Xperia Ace 2 runs Android 11 and features a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1,496 pixels) display that has a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Xperia Ace 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB onbaord storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Sony Xperia Ace 2 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Sony Xperia Ace 2 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well that doubles as the power button. Sony Xperia Ace 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with IPX8 water resistance rating. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 140x69x8.9mm and weighs 159 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony Xperia Ace 2

Sony Xperia Ace 2

Display 5.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 1-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1496 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia Ace 2, Sony Xperia Ace 2 Price, Sony Xperia Ace 2 Specifications, Sony
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Spotify to Provide Podcast Transcripts, Increase Readability Features, Allow Playlist Download on Wear OS

Comment
