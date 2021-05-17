Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia Ace 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design, Dual Rear-Camera Setup Tipped

Sony Xperia Ace 2 does not have a release date yet and Sony has not shared any information on the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 May 2021 12:45 IST
Sony Xperia Ace 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design, Dual Rear-Camera Setup Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

Sony Xperia Ace 2 may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Ace 2 may be a mid-tier phone
  • Sony Xperia Ace 2 could come with a notch or top bezel for the selfie cam
  • The phone does not have a release date yet

Sony Xperia Ace 2 design may have been leaked via alleged case renders. The phone is said to be the successor to the Xperia Ace from 2019 - a compact mid-tier offering. The Xperia Ace 2 case renders show a dual rear camera setup but the selfie shooter cannot be clearly seen. The phone seems a bit thick and sports a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. As of now, Sony has not shared any information on the Xperia Ace 2 or its release date so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a few case renders of what is said to be the Sony Xperia Ace 2 and they hint at the design of the phone. Like the original Xperia Ace, the Xperia Ace 2 is also believed to be a compact phone with mid-tier specifications. From the renders, it can be seen to sport a dual-rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and a dedicated camera shutter button. The selfie camera cannot be seen clearly so it is hard to say if the Xperia Ace 2 will have a hole-punch, a notch, or a top bezel but the latter two seem more likely.

The volume buttons are on the right side leaving he left side of the phone blank. A cutout can be seen on the bottom which is likely one of the microphones. Besides, the case renders, there is no information on the specifications for the rumoured Sony Xperia Ace 2.

Sony Xperia Ace specifications

The Sony Xperia Ace features a 5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/1.8 lens. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with a wide 120-degree field-of-view. The phone comes with IPX5/ IPX8 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5 LE, a 2,700mAh battery, and weighs 154 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia Ace 2, Sony Xperia Ace 2 design, Sony, Sony Xperia Ace
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India Pre-Orders Stock Sells Out in Seconds
Sony Xperia Ace 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design, Dual Rear-Camera Setup Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  2. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  3. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  6. WhatsApp Rivals Grow Nearly 1,200 Percent Ahead of Privacy Policy Deadline
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  9. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
  10. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch; to Get Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display
  2. Loki, Black Widow Clips Feature Banter and a High-Speed Chase
  3. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Appears on Bluetooth SIG Site With Upgrades Over 2019 Model
  4. Casio GBA900 G-Shock Fitness Tracking Watch with Accelerometer, Bluetooth Connectivity Launched
  5. Sony Xperia Ace 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design, Dual Rear-Camera Setup Tipped
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India Pre-Orders Stock Sells Out in Seconds
  7. Dogecoin Co-Creator Takes Swipe At Elon Musk, Calls Him ‘Grifter’, But Deletes The Tweet Later
  8. WhatsApp Rivals Signal, Telegram See Nearly 1,200 Percent Growth Ahead of Privacy Policy Deadline: Report
  9. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip May Launch in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip; No Release Date Yet
  10. Bitcoin Price Slides Further After Elon Musk Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com