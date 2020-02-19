Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Sony Xperia 9 is seen to carry a metallic finish at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 February 2020 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sony Xperia 9 is seen to include very little chin at the bottom

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 9 is presumed to be the successor of the Xperia 8
  • The phone is seen to sport a grey metallic finish at the back
  • Sony Xperia 9 render shows considerable forehead on top of the display

Sony Xperia 9, the rumoured successor to Xperia 8 smartphone, has surfaced online as a part of a new leak. The leak shows a screenshot allegedly taken from the official Sony Hong Kong website. It shows the upcoming phone's design details, including the presence of a triple rear camera setup. This upcoming Sony smartphone may have been destined to launch at MWC Barcelona 2020 that now stands cancelled. Sony is now looking to host an online-only event, as a part of which we expect Xperia 9 to be unveiled.

The Sony Xperia 9 leaked screenshot was shared on Reddit, and as mentioned it seems to have been taken from company's official Hong Kong site. The existence of this screenshot indicates Sony is close to revealing the phone, however there's no official word from the company.

The leaked screenshot shows both Xperia 9's front and its back. It is seen to carry significant bezels on the top, and considerably less bezel on the chin. This is similar to the Sony Xperia 8 that had the same design. There are, however some tweaks in Xperia 9 design from Xperia 8, like the side edges of the display seem to be curved, and not flat like the Xperia 8. There seems to be a speaker grille on top and a single selfie camera setup as well.

At the back, the Xperia 9 is seen to include a triple rear camera setup that is positioned vertically and placed on the upper left corner of the back panel. The positioning of the cameras is drastically different than that of the Xperia 8 that had dual cameras, placed in the top centre. There's no fingerprint sensor seen at the back, suggesting that Sony may integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor, or opt for a side-mounted one, just like the Xperia 8.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 9, Sony Xperia 9 Photo Leak, Sony Xperia 9 Render, Sony Xperia 9 Design, Sony
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple to Produce Tens of Millions of Ultra-Wideband Tags in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
  3. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Fitbit Versa 2 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  9. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World 3 Casts Altered Carbon’s Dichen Lachman: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked
  3. Tesla Solar Roof Is Going Global Later This Year: Elon Musk
  4. Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Apple to Produce Tens of Millions of Ultra-Wideband Tags in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India on February 25: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  7. Oppo Watch to Feature 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection, Company Teases
  8. Netflix Guilty Trailer Sets March 6 Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Said to Have Won X60 5G Modem Chip Contract From Qualcomm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.