Sony Xperia 9 Surfaces in a Leaked Screenshot, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Sony Xperia 9, the rumoured successor to Xperia 8 smartphone, has surfaced online as a part of a new leak. The leak shows a screenshot allegedly taken from the official Sony Hong Kong website. It shows the upcoming phone's design details, including the presence of a triple rear camera setup. This upcoming Sony smartphone may have been destined to launch at MWC Barcelona 2020 that now stands cancelled. Sony is now looking to host an online-only event, as a part of which we expect Xperia 9 to be unveiled.

The Sony Xperia 9 leaked screenshot was shared on Reddit, and as mentioned it seems to have been taken from company's official Hong Kong site. The existence of this screenshot indicates Sony is close to revealing the phone, however there's no official word from the company.

The leaked screenshot shows both Xperia 9's front and its back. It is seen to carry significant bezels on the top, and considerably less bezel on the chin. This is similar to the Sony Xperia 8 that had the same design. There are, however some tweaks in Xperia 9 design from Xperia 8, like the side edges of the display seem to be curved, and not flat like the Xperia 8. There seems to be a speaker grille on top and a single selfie camera setup as well.

At the back, the Xperia 9 is seen to include a triple rear camera setup that is positioned vertically and placed on the upper left corner of the back panel. The positioning of the cameras is drastically different than that of the Xperia 8 that had dual cameras, placed in the top centre. There's no fingerprint sensor seen at the back, suggesting that Sony may integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor, or opt for a side-mounted one, just like the Xperia 8.