Sony Xperia 8 With 21:9 Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 8 goes on sale in Japan in late October.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 16:38 IST
Sony Xperia 8 With 21:9 Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 8 is IPX5/ 8 rated for water resistance.

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 8 has been announced in Japan
  • The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
  • The new Sony phone runs on Android 9 Pie

Sony smartphones aren't as popular worldwide as they once were, but the company still has a formidable presence in its home market of Japan. The latest launch from Sony is the Xperia 8, a new mid-range smartphone, which will be released in late October in Japan. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, and will be priced at 54,000 Yen (roughly Rs. 35,900), making it rather expensive for a smartphone running a now dated mid-range chipset.

Sony Xperia 8 specifications

The new smartphone was announced through a press release issued by Sony Japan. Apart from the Snapdragon 630, the Sony Xperia 8 has a 6-inch full-HD+ resolution screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the front and back for protection against damage and scratches, while the body of the phone is metal. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and runs on Android 9 Pie.

The design of the phone is rather unique, with the screen stretching nearly till the bottom of the phone. Above the screen is a wide strip that has the 8-megapixel front camera, earpiece, and sensors. The phone will be available in multiple colour options, including grey, black, orange, and blue.

The device has an IPX5/ 8 rating for water resistance, and IP6X rating for dust resistance. The Sony Xperia 8 also has a dual-camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 2,760mAh battery and use a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. LTE connectivity and VoLTE are also supported on the device.

The Sony Xperia 8 is rather expensive for what's on offer, particularly considering that similarly priced phones in India offer a lot more by way of specifications. However, Sony's popularity in Japan could mean that the phone sells well there when it goes on sale in late October.

