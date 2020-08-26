Technology News
Sony Xperia 8 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 8 Lite comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2020 13:58 IST
Sony Xperia 8 Lite comes with a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 8 Lite packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboardstorage
  • The phone will go on sale in Japan on September 1
  • Sony Xperia 8 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Sony Xperia 8 Lite has launched in Japan as the latest budget offering from the tech giant. The phone has almost identical specifications as the Sony Xperia 10 that was launched last year at MWC, and even the design aesthetic is almost the same. The differences between the two phones can be spotted in the rear camera specifications. The Sony Xperia 8 Lite also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel main shooter. The handset is offered in Black and White options.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite price, sale

Sony Xperia 8 Lite is priced at JPY 29,800 (roughly Rs. 20,800) in Japan for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone has launched in White and Black glossy finishes and it is set to go on sale starting September 1.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite specifications

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a 6-inch full-HD+ LCD Triluminous display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There is 64GB of onboard storage, and users can expand the total storage via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the optics, the Sony Xperia 8 Lite comes with one 12-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture, and another 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, EIS, 2X digital zoom, 4K video recording, and more. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite packs a 2,870mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and more. As mentioned, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Sony Xperia 8 Lite measures at 158x69x8.1mm, and weighs 170 grams. The handset is IPX5/8 water resistance certified.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite

Sony Xperia 8 Lite

Display 6.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2870mAh
OS Android
Comments

