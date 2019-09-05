Sony Xperia 5 has been launched at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The Xperia 5 has a 21:9 Cinema Wide aspect ratio, a triple rear camera lens, an improved game enhancer, and a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Xperia 5 is positioned to be a more compact version of the Xperia 1 smartphone (though without the Compact branding), and it packs a smaller 3,140mAh battery as well. The phone comes in three colour options, and will be available starting October. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a notch-less display screen.

Sony Xperia 5 price, availability

Sony Xperia 5 pre-orders will begin next week in select markets across Europe. The price of the phone hasn't been unveiled as of yet, but it will be available from October 2019. Pre-order customers will get bundled WF1000XM3 truly wireless noise cancelling headphones. The phone will be available in Black, Red, Blue, and Grey colour options.

Sony Xperia 5 specifications

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android Pie, and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and 10-bit colour gradation. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC with the integrated X24 LTE Modem, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to optics, the Sony Xperia 5 has a triple camera setup – with three 12-megapixel cameras (26mm, 16mm, 52mm) with super wide-angle sensor and a 2x optical zoom. Camera features include 4K HDR movie recording, RAW Noise Reduction, 5x digital zoom, HDR (High Dynamic Range) photography, Hybrid autofocus, 3D Creator, and Bokeh effect. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Selfie camera features include HDR, SteadyShot, Portrait Selfie Effects, Display flash, 3D Creator, and more.

The phone packs a 3,140mAh battery, measures 158x68x8.2mm, and weighs 164 grams. Connectivity options on the Sony Xperia 5 include Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, Google Cast, and more.