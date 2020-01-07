Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Sony Xperia 5 Plus is said to pack an 8-megapixel front camera.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks x SlashLeaks

Sony Xperia 5 Plus will feature a tall display that might have a 21:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 5 Plus is said to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display
  • The phone is tipped to come equipped with a ToF sensor as well
  • Sony Xperia 5 Plus will reportedly sport dual front-firing speakers

Sony is reportedly gearing up to launch a new flagship phone that will act as an XL or Plus variant of the Xperia 5, and might go by the name Xperia 5 Plus. High quality renders and a 360-degree video allegedly depicting the Sony Xperia 5 Plus have surfaced online, in which the phone is shown packing a triple rear camera setup and a separate ToF lens for depth mapping. The design of the purported Xperia 5 Plus is typical Sony affair, with a tall aspect ratio, a familiar design that screams Xperia 5, and a glossy build complete with a metallic frame. The latest leak tips that the upcoming Sony phone will pack a 6.6-inch OLED display and dual front-firing speakers.

sony xperia 5plus onleaks slashleaks tweet Sony Xperia 5 Plus

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders show dual front speakers and a camera shutter button

 

The alleged Xperia 5 Plus leak-based renders and 360-degree video come courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with Slashleaks, and show the phone clad in a glossy dark blue paintjob. The Xperia 5 is said to pack a 6.6-inch OLED display with a design similar to that of the Xperia 5, however, the bezels on the Xperia 5 Plus are comparatively thinner. The leaked images suggest that the upcoming Sony phone will inherit the 21:9 tall aspect ratio from its siblings, but there is no word on the resolution or other aspects such as brightness output or refresh rate yet.

 

Sony's Xperia 5 Plus is said to pack dual front-firing speakers, but it is not clear if they will deliver a stereo effect. The phone will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup that will most likely consist of a regular RGB sensor, a wide-angle camera, and a telephoto or macro lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, which is quite low compared to 2020 standards.

The Xperia 5 Plus 360-degree video shows a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and what appears to be a dedicated shutter button for clicking photos. Interestingly, the upcoming Sony phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the Xperia 5 Plus are said to be 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm, but details about the rest of the internal hardware are not known yet.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia 5 Plus, Xperia 5 Plus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Y6s With Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Goes Official

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Samsung-Backed Neon Promises to Bring Virtual Humans With Emotions
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  7. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  8. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  9. Amazon Echo Auto, Meant for In-Car Use, Launched in India
  10. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Says Zuckerberg Told Him He's Facebook's 'Number One'
  2. Facebook Updates Its Privacy Checkup Tool With 4 New Features
  3. Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in India Teased to Be Soon
  4. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Huawei Y6s With Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Goes Official
  6. Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie
  8. Samsung-Backed Neon Debuts to Go Beyond Digital Assistants With Virtual Humans Featuring Emotions, Intelligence
  9. SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Internet-Beaming Mini Satellites, Its Third Batch
  10. The New Mutants Trailer: X-Men Horror Movie Is Still on Its Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.