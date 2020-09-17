Sony Xperia 5 II has been announced and it comes with some impressive features that will offer an enhanced gaming experience. The phone has been launched in select regions including the US and the UK. It is powered by an octa-core processor, has a triple rear camera setup, and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. The Sony Xperia 5 II is offered in four colour options in the US and three in the UK. The phone will go on sale later this year.

Sony Xperia 5 II price

The Sony Xperia 5 II is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Black, Blue and Grey colour options in the European market while the US market will get Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink colour options. The phone will go on sale in the European market from Autumn 2020 and Sony has not shared an exact date yet.

As per a report by The Verge, the phone is priced at $949 (roughly Rs. 70,000) in the US and will go on sale from December 4. There is no information on Indian pricing and availability yet.

Sony Xperia 5 II specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia 5 II runs on Android 10. It features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch scanning rate. It has 21:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The Xperia 5 II is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the top bezel.

In terms of storage, the Sony Xperia 5 II comes with 128GB of UFS storage onboard that can be expanded via microSDXC card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a fingerprint sensor on the Xperia 5 II as well. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and Sony says it can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158x68x8mm and weighs 163 grams.

In terms of features, the Sony Xperia 5 II comes with 240Hz Motion Blur Reduction, DSEE Ultimate for better audio quality, IP65/68 water resistance, and Dolby Atmos support.

