Technology News

Sony Xperia 4 With 21:9 Display Tipped to Replace the Xperia Compact Line

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 4 With 21:9 Display Tipped to Replace the Xperia Compact Line

Photo Credit: Esato Forums/ ZodiacX

Sony Xperia 4's leaked dimensions in comparison to other Xperia Compact models

Highlights

  • The alleged Sony Xperia 4 has a 21:9 display
  • It is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Rumours point that it will be exclusive to NTT DoCoMo in Japan

Sony was one of the last few smartphone manufacturers to still have compact-sized models in its lineup. The company used to launch small-sized version s of its flagship with the Compact branding appended to it. Looks like things are about to change as none of the recently launched smartphones had a Compact model. We were expecting Sony to launch a Compact model since most of its new smartphones have a 21:9 aspect ratio display making them taller and harder to interact with when using with one hand.

Fresh rumours hint that the Compact models will no longer have flagship hardware but will be mid-range devices, one such example is the Xperia 4. Based on the rumours on Esato Forums and an image that compares the new Xperia 4 to older Xperia Compact models like the Xperia Z5 Compact and the Xperia XZ2 Compact. The alleged Xperia 4 is said to be 65mm wide but is taller at 149mm since it has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Most Compact smartphones were launched with the older 16:9 aspect ratio with the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact being the exception with a taller 18:9 ratio display.

Rumours are that the Xperia 4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is a little disappointing considering most other Compact models boasted flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

The alleged Xperia 4 is said to be 8.3mm thin but will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rumours also point that the Xperia 4 will be exclusive to NTT DoCoMo in Japan. If these will be available in other parts of the world remains to be seen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia, Sony Xperia 4, Sony Xperia Compact
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Microsoft Teams Turns 2, Gets Customisable Backgrounds for Video Chat, Secure Private Channels, and More
Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Smartphone Confirmed to Launch in India Later This Year
Sony Xperia 4 With 21:9 Display Tipped to Replace the Xperia Compact Line
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Series to Sell 4 Million Units by March-End, Projects Xiaomi
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  4. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  5. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  6. Apps That Will Add More Colour to Your Holi Memories
  7. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  8. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  9. Redmi Go First Impressions
  10. New iPad Air, iPad mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.