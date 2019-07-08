Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia 20 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 710, Dual Rear Cameras

Sony Xperia 20 is said to have up to 6GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 20 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 710, Dual Rear Cameras

Sony's President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida

Sony Xperia 20, rumoured to be the Japanese electronics giant's next mid-range smartphone, has seen its specifications leaked online. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.0-inch LCD display, carrying forward the 21:9 display of the Sony Xperia 1, which was launched at MWC 2019.

The Sony Xperia 20 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, said to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM depending on the variant. These variants are said to be coupled with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, the leak adds. In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to feature dual rear cameras, comprising 12-megapixel sensors. The leak was shared by Japanese blog SumahoInfo.

Notably, the SumahoInfo report doesn't reveal the resolution of the Sony Xperia 20's front camera sensor.

The leak adds that the Sony Xperia 20 would measure 158x69x8.1 mm but that its weight is unknown. The company may launch the new smartphone at IFA 2019 in September.

The Sony Xperia 20's predecessor, the Sony Xperia 10, also featured dual rear cameras (13-megapixel + 5-megapixel) and on the front, it had an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Despite the similarities in design, the Xperia 20 will apparently get a major specifications boost over the Xperia 10.

Sony's last launch was a mid-range smartphone for Japan, called the Sony Xperia Ace. It has a 5-inch full-HD+ Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Sony also offers front-firing stereo speakers on the Xperia Ace. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and has support for High-Res audio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 20
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Waymo Tests Wi-Fi in Driverless Taxis Hoping Perks Can Route It Past Rivals
Wimbledon Targets India's 'Nirvana Fan Base' With Lite App
Sony Xperia 20 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 710, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2019: A Glimpse at International Deals and Offers
  3. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  4. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  7. Steve Jobs 'Cast Spells' to Motivate Workers, Says Bill Gates
  8. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Launch Offers
  9. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  10. AMD Ryzen 3000 Series: Prices, Specs, Features, and All the Info You Need
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.