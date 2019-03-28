Technology News

Sony Xperia 2 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch at IFA 2019

, 28 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Xperia 2 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch at IFA 2019

Sony Xperia 2 may launch at IFA 2019

Highlights

  • The Sony Xperia 2 is tipped to pack a 3,000mAh battery
  • It will sport a 6.2-inch display, support wireless charging
  • Sony Xperia 2 may sport triple rear cameras, no 3.5mm audio jack

Sony revealed the Xperia 1 flagship phone at the MWC 2019 event this year in Barcelona, and it looks like the company is readying the Xperia 2 for IFA in Berlin. The phone has now been leaked, with its key specifications tipped. The Sony Xperia 2 is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.2-inch display, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, just like the Sony Xperia 1, but the specifications will not be the same.

The Xperia 2 specifications have been tipped on Esato forums, and the tipster reveals that the Xperia 2 will sport a 6.2-inch (1234x2880 pixels) display with Cinema-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity.

Optics includes triple rear camera setup, and the battery pack is at 3,000mAh. The tipster claims that the triple rear camera setup is not the same as the Xperia 1. The Xperia 2 is tipped to not sport a 3.5mm audio jack, but come with wireless charging support, and measure 161x70x8.1mm. Lastly, the tipster suggests that the phone will be release at IFA 2019 which is set to be held in September.

As per this leak, the Sony Xperia 2 sports a smaller display and battery pack than the Xperia 1. The Xperia 2 could be a lesser priced device than the Xperia 1 which is priced starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 74,200). The Xperia 1 has a larger 6.5-inch 4K HDR (1644x3840 pixels) OLED CinemaWide display along with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Also, the phone packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and comes with Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia 2

Sony Xperia 2

Display6.20-inch
Resolution1234x2880 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid
Storage128GB
Rear CameraYes
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Sony Xperia 2, Sony Xperia 2 Specifications, Sony Xperia 2 Launch, Sony
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Spotify Premium Duo Subscription Being Tested With 'Duo Mix' Playlist; Initially Limited to 5 Markets
Minecraft Update Removes References to Creator Markus 'Notch' Persson
Sony Xperia 2 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch at IFA 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Case Render Leak Tips Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Shows Off Its Double-Folding Smartphone Prototype in New Video
  5. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  7. Huawei Unveils FreeLace, FreeBuds Lite Wireless Earbuds Starting at EUR 99
  8. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Apple's App Store Search Ads Arrive in India, 45 Other Markets
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.