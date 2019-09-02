Sony Xperia 2 may be launched at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin this week, a couple of new leaks tip. Notably, the smartphone's predecessor, the Sony Xperia 1, was launched at MWC 2019. While one leak features alleged live images of the smartphone, another features renders alongside some specifications. Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony is holding its IFA 2019 press conference on Thursday, September 5, at 1pm CEST (4:30pm IST), and Gadgets 360 will be at hand to provide the latest updates from the event, so stay tuned.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked press renders of the Sony Xperia 2, showing the flagship-level smartphone from all angles. The smartphone is seen in a Red colour variant, while Black and Blue colour variants are also tipped by the publication. WinFuture adds that the name, Sony Xperia 2 is not certain, and that Sony may instead call it the Xperia 1 Compact, as based on past leaks, the smartphone is expected to sport a much smaller display.

The report claims the Sony Xperia 2 or Xperia 1 Compact will sport a 6.1-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution and the same 21:9 super-tall aspect ratio of the original Sony Xperia 1. It speculates a resolution of 1080x2520, an AMOLED display panel, and HDR display support. The report also adds that the Sony Xperia 2 will continue to sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC as seen on its predecessor, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

A triple rear camera setup is seen on the leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 2, and the report speculates it will bear three 12-megapixel sensors - all manufactured by Sony - coupled with an ultra wide-angle lens and 2x optical zoom. The leaked renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated camera button, a USB Type-C port, thick bezels on the top and bottom, and a bottom firing speaker.

Separately, as we mentioned, the Sony Xperia 2 has allegedly also been leaked in live images, as per Xperia Blog. The images show the smartphone in Black, and there is nothing seen that contradicts the press renders shared by WinFuture.

Sony Xperia 2 as seen in alleged live images

Photo Credit: Xperia Blog

Of course, we don't have long to wait for the Sony IFA press conference on Thursday, where we can expect the Japanese company to reveal all the details surrounding the smartphone. As we mentioned, the Sony Xperia 1 was unveiled at MWC 2019 - thus, another iteration being unveiled at IFA is certainly not farfetched. It also runs on a Snapdragon 855 SoC, features a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

An earlier leak, from as far back as March, had tipped different specifications for the Sony Xperia 2, including a larger 6.2-inch (1234x2880 pixels) display, as well as 3,000mAh battery, and dimensions of measure 161x70x8.1mm. An IFA 2019 launch date was speculated for the smartphone at the time. Of course, it may be possible that Sony has changed the specifications in the intervening period, or that the latest smartphone is indeed something else - like the Sony Xperia 1 Compact.