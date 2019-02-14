Ahead of their debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the specifications of Sony Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus smartphone have been leaked. The Xperia 10 is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, whereas the Xperia 10 Plus is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The new Sony phones are also claimed to have features such as 4K video support and HiRes Audio. Further, Sony is said to offer a traditional, 3.5mm headphone jack. Alongside the specifications, prices of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus have also surfaced online. The latest revelations emerge just after it was reported that Sony is set to formally launch the Xperia XA3 series as the Xperia 10 family.

Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus specifications (expected)

According to a report in WinFuture, the Xperia 10 model is said to have a nearly 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2560 pixels) display along with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is reported to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could also be a microSD card slot to expand the inbuilt storage.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Xperia 10 is said to have a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor -- specifically for depth sensing purposes. The phone is also claimed to support 4K video recording and come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xperia 10 is said to have HiRes Audio support alongside carrying a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the phone could have a 2,870mAh battery.

Unlike the Xperia 10, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus is said to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support.

The Xperia X10 Plus is said to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor at the back, which is slightly lower in terms of resolution over what is rumoured on the Xperia X10. However, this sensor is claimed to be of higher quality than the sensor on the Xperia X10. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor for the bokeh effect.

Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus prices (expected)

WinFuture also claims that the Xperia 10 will debut at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 27,900), whereas the Xperia 10 Plus could carry a price tag of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,300). The leaked price of the Xperia 10 Plus is apparently not in line with the previously leaked price of the Xperia XA3 Plus that was reported to launch at EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 41,500).

As we mentioned, the Xperia 10 family was initially rumoured to arrive at MWC 2019 as the Xperia XA3 models, but a recent report claimed that Sony has rebranded the range ahead of its formal launch.

Will MWC 2019 introduce port-less phones to the world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.