Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has quietly been launched in the Japanese market. It is a toned-down offshoot of the Sony Xperia 10 III model launched in April this year. The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and comes with a triple camera setup at the back. The 5G-enabled phone runs on Android 11 software and packs 6GB RAM. Internal storage is 64GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card slot. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite price, sale

The new Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is priced at JPY 46,800 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It has launched in White, Blue, Black, and Pink colour options. Sale of the phone will begin on August 27 via Rakuten Mobile and other retailers in Japan.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite specifications

On the specifications front, the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite runs on Android 11 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). It features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2), and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4). At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 154x68x8.3mm. The weight of the phone is about 169 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, 5G, and more.